SANDY BAY SEC. SCHOOL ATHLETICS RESULTS

The 2019 Sandy Bay Secondary School Athletics Championships took place last Friday at the London Playing Field in Sandy Bay, when Mills House (BLUE) won with 1,113 points.

Second was Ballantyne House (RED) with 1,011 points, and third was Sam’s House (GREEN) with 909 points.

Mills House captured both Junior Boys and Girls championships. Doven Lavia 33 points captured the Junior Boys Championship, while Alisha Woods captured the Junior Girls championship with 34 points.

The Intermediate Boys champion was Kadeem Henry of Mills House with 26 points, and the Girls champion, Kiyasha Williams also of Mills House with 24 points.

Leo Roberts of Ballantyne House with 27 points was the Senior Boys champion, and Senior Girls champion, Monelle Lavia of Ballantyne House with 30 points.

The Victor Ludorum went to Doven Lavia with 33 points, while Alishia Woods of Mills House with 34 points captured the Victrix Ludorum.







