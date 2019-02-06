SVG PREMIER DIVISION FOOTBALL LATEST

After 12 matches in the National Premier Division Football Championship, just one point separates the leader from the second placed team, and the third team from the fourth team.

BESCO Pastures are top of the standing on 27 points from 8 wins, 3 draws and 1 defeat. North Leeward Predators are second on 26 points also from 8 victories, but with 2 draws and 2 losses.

Hope International are third, they have 21 points with 6 wins, 3 draws and they were beaten in three matches. Sion Hill are fourth on 20 points from 5 wins, 5 draws and 2 losses.

System (3) are fifth with 19 points from 6 victories, 1 draw and 5 defeats.







