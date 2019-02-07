SEC.SCHOOL’S UNDER-15 CRICKET RESULTS

Yesterday, in the Secondary School’s Under-15, 30-overs Cricket Championship, the St. Vincent Grammar School defeated the Thomas Saunders Secondary School by 9 wickets at the Stubbs Playing Field.

The scores: Thomas Saunders Secondary School 44 off 12-overs, the St. Vincent Grammar School 45 for 1 off 8-overs.

In another match at the Arnos Vale (2) Playing Field, Petit Bordel Secondary School defeated George Stephens Secondary School by 20 runs.

The scores: Petit Bordel Secondary School 119 off 25-overs, George Stephens Secondary School 99 off 21.5-overs.

The Championship will continue on Monday when the St. Vincent Grammar School will meet the Petit Bordel Secondary School at the Buccament Bay Playing Field.







