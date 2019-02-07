WINDIES BEAT PAKISTAN-1ST WOMEN’S ODI

All-rounder, Deandra Dottin and Captain, Stafanie Taylor scored half centuries as West Indies Women beat Pakistan Women by a massive 146 runs in the 1st Women’s One Day International ICC Championship Cricket match at Dubai today.

Dottin hit 96, and Taylor made 56, while Shemaine Campbelle hit 26 not out as West Indies Women posted 216 for 5 off 50-overs. KAI-NAT IM-TIAZ was Pakistan’s best bowler finishing with 3 for 49.

Set 216 to win, Pakistan Women were bundled out for just 70 runs in 29.5-overs; NA-HIDA Khan top-scored with 23, while Captain, Javeria Khan made 21.

Deandra Dottin snared 3 for 14, and Afy Fletcher captured 3 for 17. The second match is carded for Saturday also at Dubai.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related