WINDIES NAMED ODI AND T20 CRICKET SQUADS

Chris Gayle is set to make his West Indies return in the upcoming One Day International Cricket series against England after missing last year’s tours of India and Bangladesh.

The 39-year-old, who has hit 9,727 runs in 284 One Day International matches, made himself unavailable for both trips last October, but said at the same time that he wanted to take part in the series against England.

West Indies have named a 14-man squad led by skipper Jason Holder for the first two matches of the five-game series.

The One Day International Squad is: Jason Holder (captain), Fabian Allen, Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell, Kemar Roach, Marlon Samuels, and Oshane Thomas.

The Twenty/20 Squad is: Carlos Brathwaite (captain), Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Khary Pierre, Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Denesh Ramdin, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, and Oshane Thomas.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related