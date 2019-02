MR BERLEY ALEXIS DOUGAN of New York formerly of Calliaqua died on Sunday February 3rd at the age of 65. The funeral takes place on Friday February 15th at the Trinity Apostolic Church, Brooklyn, New York. The service begins at 4:30pm. Burial will be on Saturday February 16th at the Canarsie Cemetery.







