NATIONAL CLUB FOOTBALL RESULTS

In the Women’s Division of the St. Vincent Brewery National Football Club Championships, K and R Strikers and Volcanoes continued unbeaten, last weekend.

K and R Strikers defeated North Leeward Predators 5-3 at the Golden Grove Playing Field in Fitz Hughes, and Volcanoes dominated SV United with an emphatic 14-nil drubbing at the Chili Playing Field in Georgetown.

Also, Owia United beat QCESCO Titans Biabou 2-nil at the Chili Playing Field in Georgetown.

In the Premier Division, System Three defeated Campdonia Chelsea 4-nil at the Campden Park Playing Field.

This afternoon at 6.00, Hope International will meet Je Belle in the Premier Division at Victoria Park.







