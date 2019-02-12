SVG COMMUNITY COLLEGE BASKETBALL

This afternoon, in the QUICH-CASH St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Basketball Championship, another three first round matches will be played at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex.

Year Two Arts Sciences and General Studies will play against the Division of Teacher Education at 1:30 and at 2:15, the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Youth Club will meet St. Vincent and the Grenadines Medical School, while Blue Chip Academy will oppose Year Two Divisional at 3:15.







