GRAMMAR SCHOOL AND GHS ATHLETICS MEET

A total of 37 events were contested in the Kingstown Co-operative Credit Union Girls High School and St. Vincent Grammar School Annual Athletics Championships, this morning, at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex, starting with the March-Pass at 9:00 and followed by Track events.

Staff House with 916 points lead the Girls High School standings going into today’s Championship. They are closely followed by Headmistress House with 910 points, Moffett House 886 points and Grimble House 814 points. Moffett House are the defending champions.

Lopey House are top of the standings, Crick House Millar House and Reeves House are contesting the Grammar School Championship. Reeves House won last year’s Championship.







