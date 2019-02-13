T&T MEN’S FOOTBALLER GUERRA

Trinidad and Tobago national men’s football team attacking midfielder A-TAUL-LA Guerra was one of several surprise nominees for the First Citizens Sports Foundation Awards, which will recognise dozens of that country’s best performers over the past year at its annual gala on 16th March at Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s in Trinidad.

Guerra, 31, who plays for USL Championship (USA second tier football league) club Charleston Battery, led his team in goals and assists last season, which prompted his recall to the Trinidad and Tobago men’s national team for the first time in three years when the SOCA Warriors played the United Arab Emirates in Spain last September, a match in which he scored.

Karyn Forbes was the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association’s (TTFA) nominee for Sportswoman of the Year for the annual event. Senior and junior, male and female athletes in 32 sports, will vie for a number of awards.







