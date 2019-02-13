VITA MALT RICHLAND PARK NETBALL SEMIS

The first semi-final of the VITA Malt Richland Park Netball Championship will be on Friday afternoon at 5:30, between High Park United and VUL-TE-REZ at the Hard Court of the Richland Park Primary School.

On Saturday evening, J and G Scorchers will meet Teachers Co-operative Credit Union (TCCU) Star Girls at 6:30. The winners will contest the Final on Sunday when the third and fourth place playoff between the losing semi-finalists will also be played. The Closing Ceremony including the Prize Giving will also take place on Sunday.







