FANCY HEROES DAY 2019

The Fancy Unity Farmers’ Co-operative in collaboration with the North Windward Tourism Association Fancy Chapter are currently preparing to hold the 15th annual Fancy National Heroes Day Festival, next month.

Activities Coordinator of the Fancy Unity Farmers’ Co-operative, Maxwell ‘Tajoe’ Francis tells NBC News the far plans are well underway and the activities will be held once again to commemorate National Heroes Day on March 14th and will celebrate this country’s National Hero – Paramount Chief Joseph Chatoyer.

He said the program will also seek to showcase the rich culture and heritage which exists in Fancy and surrounding communities.

Mr. Francis said they are expecting to hold a great festival this year and he is encouraging everyone out to Fancy on March 14th as patrons will have the opportunity to enjoy local cuisine and entertainment at its best.







