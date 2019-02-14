MENTAL HEALTH VALENTINES PROGRAM

The Mental Health Rehabilitation Centre said today it is holding a program dubbed “Bring a Friend a Flower Day”, to observe Valentine’s Day.

Senior Nursing Officer (SNO) at the Mental Health Rehabilitation Centre, Elizabeth Medford tells NBC News patients at the Centre often experience loneliness because they are abandoned by relatives and friends.

Sister Medford said the objective of today’s program which runs from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., is to have members of the public work closer with the Mental Health Rehabilitation Centre as they seek to reintegrate their patients back into the society.

She also reiterated that anyone can bring a flower and visit the Mental Health Rehabilitation Centre today and they do not need to have a relative or friend at the Centre.

Sister Medford is encouraging members of the public to visit the patients at the Mental Health Rehabilitation Centre today even if they do not have a flower to bring.







