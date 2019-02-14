POLICE MAINTAIN YOUR PROFESSIONALISM

An appeal has been made for Officers within the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force to maintain professionalism at all time.

This appeal was made by Assistant Superintendent of Police, Junior Simmons during the Police On The Beat Program aired on NBC Radio, earlier this week.

ASP Simmons said from time to time members of the public will make complaints against members of the Police Force to the Public Relations and Complaints Department and their office is charged with the responsibility to investigate these issues.

He said most of the allegations which are made surround abuse and the excessive use of force by the Police.

ASP Simmons said the Police Force represents the best of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and he is appealing to members of the force to maintain their professionalism when conducting their duties, to uphold law and order in the country.







