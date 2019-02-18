Regional Ministers and other officials involved in the Transport Sector met here today for the 78th Special Meeting of the Council or Trade and Economic Development (COTED)

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, who is lead Head of Government with responsibility for Air and Maritime Transportation, chaired the Meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, discussions were held on a number of critical matters including the restructuring of the Regional Transportation Commission.

The meeting also discuss the Regional Maritime Safety and Security Oversight System, benefits and obligations under the Multilateral Air Services Agreement and the establishment of a single air space.

The Heads of government also decided that they would conduct a special session on Air and Maritime Transportation at the Inter-sessional meeting of the Conference on February 26 and 27 to focus “on this critical aspect of integration as a whole and the CSME in particular”.

The decisions of today’s COTED Meeting on Transportation will inform the agenda of the Inter-Sessional Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government to be held in St. Kitts and Nevis on February 26 and 27.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related