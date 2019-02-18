INDECENT ASSAULT ARREST

Forty-year-old Noel Miller of Campden Park has been arrested and charged with Indecent Assault.

Police say Miller was accused of allegedly indecently assaulting a 15-year-old Student by touching her inappropriately and for causing actual bodily harm to her by squeezing her neck with his hand, at Campden Park on February 14.

Miller is expected to appear before the Family Court to answer the charges.

Police have arrested and charged Darren Lewis, a 29 years old Labourer of New Prospect with Unlawful Sexual Intercourse.

The accused Lewis was charged with multiple counts of Unlawful Sexual Intercourse with a 7-year-old student.

The incident is alleged to have been committed between August 31st 2018 and January 1st 2019 at New Prospect.

He is expected to appear before the Family Court to answer the charges.







