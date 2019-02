In St. Lucia’s Premier League Table Tennis, VINCY Panthers lost their opening matches in Castries on the weekend.

In Saturday’s opening matches, St. Lucia’s Tigers beat VINCY Panthers 3-2. Another St. Lucia Team, Jaguars also defeated VINCY Panthers 3-2 yesterday.

A team from Barbados is also competing in the Table Tennis League which will continue until next month. Overseas teams will be competing at weekends.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related