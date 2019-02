The VITA Malt Richland Park Netball final took place yesterday afternoon, when High Park United retained the title by defeating Teachers Co-operative Credit Union (TCCU) Star Girls 54-53 in a closely contested match at the Hard Court of the Richland Park Primary School.

Earlier, J and G Scorchers beat VUL-TE-REZ 48-41 to clinch the third place.







