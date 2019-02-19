CHATEAU SMART HOSPITAL

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) officially handed over the Chateaubelair SMART Hospital to the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment today.

This healthcare facility was renovated under Phase II of PAHO’s SMART Hospitals Project which is being carried out with funding from the United Kingdom’s Department for International Development (DFID).

This is the second SMART Healthcare facility that is being delivered to

St. Vincent and the Grenadines, following on the successes of the Georgetown SMART Hospital project.

The PAHO SMART hospitals project aims to make health centres “green,” safe and able to function during and after natural disasters.

The decision was made after an assessment of nearly 170 hospitals and health centres in the OECS/region.

The handing over ceremony was addressed by representatives of PAHO and DFID and by the Minister of Health, Wellness and the Environment, Luke Browne.







