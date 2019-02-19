SVG COMMUNITY COLLEGE BASKETBALL SEMIS

The semi-finals of this year’s QUICK-CASH St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Basketball Championship will be played this afternoon at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex.

At 2:15, one of the unbeaten teams in the competition, BlueChip Academy, will meet St. Vincent and the Grenadines Medical Schools Combined in one semi-final.

The second semi-final will be at 3:15, when the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Youth Club, also unbeaten will oppose Year Two Arts, Sciences and General Studies.

The Final is scheduled for Friday also at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex.







