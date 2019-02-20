The Windward Islands Volcanoes and Barbados Pride are putting in their last preparations here for their Regional First Class Cricket Championship match at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex starting at 10:00 tomorrow morning. The teams are having net sessions at the Wilf Slack Nets at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex.

The Windward Islands Volcanoes are currently on 75 points after 7 matches and are third in the standings. Barbados Pride have 73.6 points from six matches and occupy fourth position.

In today’s other matches, the Leeward Islands Volcanoes will meet Trinidad and Tobago Red Force in St Kitts, and Jamaica Scorpions will play against Guyana Jaguars in Jamaica.







