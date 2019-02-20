SVG COMMUNITY COLLEGE

This St Vincent and the Grenadines Medical Schools combined and the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Youth Club will contest this year’s final of the QuickCash St. Vincent and Grenadines Community College Basketball Championship after victories in yesterday afternoon’s semi-finals at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex.

The St Vincent and the Grenadines Medical Schools Combined defeated Blue Chip Academy 30-26. The Medical Schools Combined trailed in the first three quarters, then outscored Blue Chip 14-3 in the last quarter. Igrim Ittu had 12 points for St Vincent and the Grenadines Medical Schools Combined, while Jonelson Compton scored 10 points for Blue Chip Academy.

The Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Youth Club beat Year Two Arts, Sciences and General Studies 68-42 in the other semi-final yesterday. Maxian Dublin scored 13 points and Kedan Hackshaw 12 points led the scoring for the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Youth Club. Donja Pennistion (12 points) and Joran Moore (11 points) were top scorers for Year Two Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies.

It will be the first time that the Final of the St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Basketball Championship will be contested between two teams that are not divisions of the College.

The third place Playoff and the final will take place at 2:00 on Friday afternoon at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex.







