THE VENERABLE ARCHDEACON CHARLES ADAMS, EMERITUS of BEQUIA died on Friday February 15th at the age of 89. The body will then travel to Bequia at 1:00 pm for burial at the St. Mary’s Anglican Church Yard Cemetery. This will be preceded by a short service at the St. Mary’s Anglican Church in Bequia.

Viewing will take place on Thursday February 21st at the St. George’s Cathedral from 3:00 to 5:00 pm.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related