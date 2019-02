MR RONALDO RICHARD RO-BORT ROBINSON better known as STICK-ON of Mahoe, Lower Questelles died on Saturday February 2nd at the age of 29. The funeral takes place on Sunday February 24th at the Trinity Apostolic Faith church, Lower Questelles. The Service begins at 1pm. Burial will be at the Chauncey Cemetery. Open Tributes begin at 1:30 for persons wishing to express personal condolences.







