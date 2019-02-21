ST MARTIN’S & CONVENT KINGSTOWN ATHLETICS

Forty events are being contested in the St. Martin’s Secondary School and the St. Joseph’s Convent Kingstown, joint Annual Athletics Championships at Victoria Park today.

Reigning champions VER-BEKE House with 447 points lead the St. Martin’s Secondary School standings going into today’s Championship. They are followed by Justin House with 421 points, Tim Daisley House 408 points and Brother Roberts House 386 points.

St. Vincent House with 241 points are top of the standings in the St. Joseph’s Convent Kingstown Championships, followed by St. Joseph House with 228 points, Our Lady’s House 211, and Blessed Anne-Marie with 192 points. St. Joseph House won last year’s Championship.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related