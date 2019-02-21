SVG COMMUNITY COLLEGE

The St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College will stage its Ultimate Football Event today for the SBA group of Sports Management students. The event will be at 10:00 this morning at Arnos Vale (2) Playing Field.

Eight teams are competing in two zones, Layou Youngsters, Hillside 1978, UpTop Ballers, Skills and Tricks, System 3, Yard Boys, Skool Boys and Braffers. The two top teams from each group will qualify for semi-finals.

Football matches will be 30 minutes duration, fifteen minutes a half. The “Ultimate Football Event” is being sponsored by Mangoz Restaurant and Bar, Digicel, SVG Red Cross, The SVG Football Federation, ASL Shipping, Avenues United, NBC Radio, Coreas Hazells and the Teachers Coorperative Credit Union.







