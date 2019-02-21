T&T UNDER-17 MEN’S FOOTBALL

Trinidad and Tobago have been given automatic qualification into the final round of the CONCACAF Under 17 Men’s Football Championship, which serves as World Cup qualification for the 2019 FIFA Under 17 Men’s World Cup in Peru.

Trinidad and Tobago have been placed in Group E alongside defending champions Mexico, Jamaica and Bermuda. The official draw was conducted at the CONCACAF headquarters, in Miami, Florida on Tuesday.

Trinidad and Tobago takes on Bermuda on 1st May, Jamaica on 3rd May, and CONCACAF Giants Mexico on 5th May.

The 2019 edition of the Under-17 Championship, to be hosted at the IMG Academy campus in Bradenton, Florida, will be contested in three rounds.

The first-round qualifiers will take place from 16th to 24th March (Groups A and C) and 1st to 9th April (Groups B and D). The final championship (Groups E, F, G, H and knockout stage) will take place 1st to 16th May.







