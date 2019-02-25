NATIONAL NETBALL OPENED

As the 2019 National Netball Championships opened yesterday, A Central Leeward Combined Team defeated a Marriaqua Combined Team 60-52 at the Kingstown Netball Center in New Montrose.

Twenty-five of the 27 registered teams took part in the March-Pass. The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Elite Team won the Best Banner, and SVG General Services Maple was adjudged the Best Dressed Team.

The teams will compete in the Gloria Ballantyne 1st Division, Marlene Arthur second Division, Joyce Frank 3rd Division and Sonya Lewis fourth Division.

This afternoon at 5:15, Sion Hill Netters Jr. will meet FCC Maple (5) in Division (4), and at 6:15, Green Hill Sports and Cultural Club will oppose SVG General Services Strikers in Division (2).







