SVG JUNIOR OPEN SQUASH TOURNEY RESULTS

Darren Benn of Barbados defeated Jaydon Williams of St. Vincent and the Grenadines 11-3, 11-3 11-4 to win the Under-19 Boys Title of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Junior Squash Tournament at the National Squash Center in Paul’s Avenue, here in Kingstown yesterday.

In the Girls Under-19 Championship, Jada Ross beat Nadira Morgan 11-1, 11-5, 11-4 in an all Vincentian Final.

The Under-13 Boys Title was won by Jaydon Williams who beat Jayden George 11-4, 11-3, 11-2, and Jose Bacchus won the Under-13 Girls Title defeating Laron Jones 5-11, 11-6, 11-6, 11-6.







