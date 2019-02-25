TBPO FOOTBALL RESULTS

Glenside Ball Blazers thumped Sentry Insurance F. C Champions 5-nil in last afternoon’s 1st match of the Corea’s Distribution/COMSPORTS/XTREME FM Top Belair Progressive Organization (TBPO) nine-a-sideFootball Championship at the Dauphine Playing Field.

In the other match yesterday, Curtis King Conquering Lions and MIDNITE Ride Older Boys played to a 3-3 draw, while on Saturday, Cole Trucking Dream F. C beat Hackers 5-3.

This afternoon at 4:30, All Saints University will clash with ASCO in a Group “B” also at the Dauphine Playing Field.







