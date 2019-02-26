The Public Service Union of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, is being represented at the Fifth Caribbean Public Services Association Future Leaders Workshop in St. Lucia.

Two Members – Kendra Horne and Navica Rodriguez are attending the February 25th to 28th session, which has as its theme “Building the Youth for a Sustainable Future”.

The Workshop includes presentations and discussions on relevant topics such as “Gender Equality; Conflict Resolution; Managing Finance; Investments; Trade Unions and its Relevance.

Participants from sixteen Trade Unions in the Caribbean are attending the workshop.







