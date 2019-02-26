INVEST SVG EXPO 2019

Businesses and entrepreneurs wishing to participate in the 2019 edition of the Everything Vincy Expo later this year, are being encouraged to contact Invest SVG for assistance in becoming expo-ready.

Deputy Executive Director Nadine Agard, said Invest SVG, in collaboration with the Caribbean Export Development Agency, will provide businesses with the necessary tools to market their products and services.

Miss Agard said every effort will be made to ensure another successful expo this year.

This year’s expo will be held from October 25th to the 31st at The Geest Terminal in Kingstown.







