NATIONAL CRICKET

Last weekend, in the National Lotteries 1st Division Cricket Championship, Smashers, the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police (1) and Jules Anthony North Leeward Northern Stars gained victories.

In Group A, Smashers defeated Eagles by 7 wickets at the Stubbs Playing Field and The Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (1) beat Combined Youth by 7 wickets at the Sion Hill Playing Field.

In a Group B match at the Cumberland Playing

Field, Jules Anthony North Leeward Northern Stars gained an 8 wicket victory over Edward Conliffee/Coreas Distribution Belfongo. The match details will be carried in NBC’s Saturday Sports between 4:00 and 5:00 in the afternoon.







