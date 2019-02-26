SCHOOL MUSIC BANDS

Some 20 school bands are expected to participate in the 2019 edition of the showcase, which will be held on March 23rd at the decommissioned E.T. Joshua Airport at Arnos Vale.

Minister of Tourism and Culture, Cecil Mckie said the Secondary School Bands Showcase to be held here next month will play a crucial role in the development of the local music industry.

Minister McKie said the main objective is to foster a greater appreciation of the performing arts, particularly among young people.

Music Officer in the Ministry of Education, Dexter Bacchus said partnerships are vital in ensuring the continued development of all aspects of the education system.

It will be held under the theme: “Bringing a Modern Approach to Music Education”.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related