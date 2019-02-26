SVG CYCLIST BAILEY LATEST NEWS

St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ top Road Cyclist, Zefal Bailey managed an 103rd place finish out of 141 riders in yesterday’s stage 1 of the 7-stage, La Vuelta Independencia 131.6 kilometres cycle road race in the Dominican Republic.

Riding for Team Caribbean, Bailey completed the race in 3 hours, 18 minutes, 25 seconds.

The race was won by Robinson Chalapud of Colombia in 3 hours, 6 minutes, 56 seconds. Miguel Sevilla (SE-VI-LIA) of Spain was second in 3 hours, 7 minutes, 39 seconds, with Alonso Gamero of Peru third in 3 hours, 7 minutes, 39 seconds.







