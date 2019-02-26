TSUNAMI READY WORKSHOP SUCCESS

Director of the National Emergency Management Organization, NEMO, Michelle Forbes said yesterday’s first day of this week’s Tsunami Inundation Modeling and Evacuations Mapping Workshop, was very successful.

Miss Forbes said the Workshop which is being held in collaboration with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, NOAA is very important as they seek to ensure that St. Vincent and the Grenadines is prepared to manage a Tsunami if a disaster of this magnitude is to ever occur.

Miss Forbes said during yesterday’s program they also focused extensively on the Grenadine island of Union Island and work which will be done in the coming months to ensure that it becomes Tsunami.

Miss Forbes said they also covered Tsunami models and how the disasters can affect St. Vincent and Grenadines because of its location on the map.

Miss Forbes said after the workshop they will then begin to disseminate the new knowledge to communities across the country to ensure that everyone knows what to do if the country is to ever experience a Tsunami.







