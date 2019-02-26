WINDIES VS ENGLAND 3RD ODI ABANDONED

The 3rd One Day International between the West Indies and England was washed out after constant rain forced the match to be abandoned without a ball being bowled at the National Cricket Stadium in St. George’s, Grenada yesterday.

The covers came off the pitch briefly as England won the toss, which had been delayed by more than an hour, and elected to bowl first, but they were put back moments later.

Ground Staff removed the covers briefly as the prospect of a match reduced to 30-overs each was considered, but then the showers returned and the match was eventually called off at 2:40 in the afternoon. The five match series is level at 1-1.

The 4th One Day International is scheduled for tomorrow morning also at National Stadium in George’s Grenada with a start scheduled at 9:30.







