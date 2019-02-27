Ten Participants will compete in the semi-final round of the First Ever National Corporate Public Speaking Championship here next month.

The semi-finalists are Iyande Bramble and Cavel King Jr. of Massy Stores; Delano Burke of Metrocint General Insurance Company; Cliseena Butler and Moise Cummings, representing the Police Force.

The line-up also includes Samanthia Charles of Eastern Caribbean Group Of Companies; Trackeisha Davis Argyle International Airport; Kyron Duncan of Telecommunications Regulatory Commission; Marla Nanton-James of XS Steel Inc. and Kimsha Williams of Learning for Living.

Sixteen participants took part in the Preliminary Round last Saturday at the Girl Guides Headquarters where they presented on a main topic and impromptu speech.

The semi-final round will take place on March 16th and the finals on April 13th.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related