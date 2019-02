Glenside Ball Blazers and North Leeward Predators advanced to the quarter-finals of the National Knock-out Football Cup yesterday.

Glenside Ball Blazers defeated Layou 5-4 on penalties after a goalless draw in regulation time at the Campden Park Playing Field, and at the Golden Grove Playing Field in Fitz Hughes, Chateaubelair, North Leeward Predators beat Sharpes 09 F.C 3-1.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related