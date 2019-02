The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Cycling Union will stage a 70-mile Keep Fit Cycle Road Race on Sunday afternoon as part of its 2019 Programme.

The race is scheduled to start in Kingstown at 2:00, take the riders to Langley Park, back to the Arnos Vale Round-About, where they will turn around and ride back to Diamond, and return to finish the race at Dorsetshire Hill.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related