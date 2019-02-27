UNION PV SYSTEM

The Solar Photovoltaic Project in Union Island is expected to be functional by the end of March this year.

The St. Vincent Electricity Services VINLEC says the system will be added to the generation mix in Union Island in keeping with a mandate by the Government to increase the penetration of renewable energy in the production of electricity.

The Solar PV and battery energy storage project is being funded through a grant to the government from the United Arab Emirates at a cost of three million US dollars

The contract was signed in 2018 and preparatory works were carried out during that year.

The Engineering, Procurement and Construction contractor is Akuo Energy Solutions of the UAE.

They are being supported by several local civil, electrical and mechanical subcontractors. Installation of the solar panels commenced in late January 2019 and was completed in February.

VINLEC said the next stage of the project will see the termination of cables and once this is completed, the project will move into its final stage, which is the testing/commissioning stage.

To ensure successful transition, members of staff who will be involved in the operations and maintenance of the Solar PV farm will undergo a period of training on site by Akuo Energy Solutions.

Upon completion, the solar PV plant will provide power to 1,242 customers.







