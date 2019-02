Guest Team Barbados, Dominica, Grenada and Saint Lucia football Teams have arrived here for the Windward Islands Senior Men’s Football Championship which opens at Victoria Park tomorrow afternoon.

At 5:00, Grenada will meet St. Lucia and in the evening at 7:00, St. incent and the Grenadines will play against Barbados.







