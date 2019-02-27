WPP EVERY CHILD COUNTS

The World Pediatric Project, WPP, is seeking to further improve on the services provided here, through the launch of its Every Child Counts Campaign.

The initiative was launched officially last night at the Bungalow in Villa.

WPP Executive Director, Lauren McIntosh, said the aim is to ensure the sustainability of the program, which has provided surgical intervention for over 3000 children over the past 16 years.

Miss McIntosh said the funds raised through the initiative will help to ensure that every child has access to much needed healthcare services.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related