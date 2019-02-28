SVG COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Year One Arts, Sciences and General Studies, won their opening match of the 2019 QuickCash/Vita Malt St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Divisional Volleyball Championship at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex yesterday afternoon. They beat defending champions, Technical and Vocational Division 25-13, 25-16, 29-27.

The Division of Teacher Education defeated the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Youth Club 25-17, 10-25, 25-17, 25-19 in yesterday’s second match.

The Championship will continue tomorrow afternoon, when Year One Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies play against Year Two Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies at 1:30, and the Division of Technical Education meet the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Youth Club at 2:30.







