President of the St Vincent and the Grenadines Cricket Association, and the Vice-Presidential candidate for Cricket West Indies (CWI), Dr. Kishore Shallow says that his decision to be the vice-presidential running-mate of Rickey Skerritt, who is contesting the presidency of CWI, is to place cricket in the region on a sounder footing, and that the tenure of the man he is trying to replace, Emmanuel Nanthan “has been plagued with inefficiency and ineptitude.”

In CWI’s elections on 24th of this month in Jamaica, Dr. Shallow is attempting to replace Emmanuel Nanthan as Vice President, while Skerritt aims to unseat current President, Dave Cameron. Both incumbents are seeking a fourth consecutive term in office.

An Information Technology and Business Consultant, Dr. Shallow says that Nanthan’s tenure as Vice President of Cricket West Indies has been mainly unnoticed because of his ineptitude and the domineering leadership style of President, Dave Cameron, while at the same time, his leadership has retarded the administration of the Windward Islands Cricket Board of Control (WICBC).

Dr. Shallow accuses Nanthan of reluctantly and belatedly calling an Annual General Meeting of the WICBC in January 2019 after almost two years despite calls by his fellow Board members to adhere to the Board’s constitution which stipulates Annual General Meetings.

In September 2018, Nanthan, who heads the Citizen by Investment Unit of his native Dominica, resigned as President of the Dominica Cricket Association (DCA) citing the heavy work commitment of his substantive job as the reason.

It prompted former West Indies test wicketkeeper, Mike Findlay to argue at last December’s Annual General Meeting of the St Vincent and the Grenadines Cricket Association that Nanthan should as a consequence also step down as President of the WICBC and Vice President of Cricket West Indies to make way for someone who could provide the dedicated leadership required to move the Windward Islands and West Indies cricket forward.

Nanthan’s workload with Citizen by Investment Unit in Dominica has undoubtedly led to mismanagement of the Windward Islands Volcanoes, and prior to his resignation as President of the Dominica Cricket Association, forced the re-location of the franchise from Dominica to Grenada, resulting in excessive costs as a result of inefficiencies and miscalculations.

Dr. Shallow is of the view that Nanthan has had an extended tenure as President of the WICBC not by virtue of any sterling representation or performance, but due to the reluctance of other senior members of the Board to challenge the status quo.

Dr. Shallow said “My decision to challenge Nanthan is strictly in the interest of advancing regional cricket. This mission is more significant than any individual or our territorial boards. For sustainable success in CWI, fundamentally, we must have astute, committed professionals with an appreciation for all of our stakeholders.”







