On Saturday afternoon, in the National Netball Championships at the Kingstown Netball Centre in New Montrose, Combined Schools beat Maple (4) 28-11 in the Marlene Arthur 2nd Division, while Cash Wiz Green Hill Sports and Cultural Club defeated Nice Radio Clinchers 54-52. Also, North Leeward Stars defeated National Properties Netters 48-43 in the Joyce Frank 3rd Division.

This afternoon at 5:00, JDS Success Radio Netters (1) will meet YAMM Dynamic Girls in the Joyce Frank 3rd Division, and at 5:45, French Verandah X-Ceed will oppose SVG General Services Strikers in the Marlene Arthur 2nd Division. The matches will be at the Kingstown Netball Center in New Montrose.

