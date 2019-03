Sherwyn James won yesterday’s 34.3 mile Cycle Road race in 2 hours, 8 minutes, 40 seconds ahead of Albert Quammie in 2 hours, 10 minutes, 5 seconds, with Peter Durrant third in 2 hours, 29 minutes, 5 seconds. Five cyclists registered for the event but two withdrew.

The race was from Kingstown to Colonarie and back to Sion Hill.







