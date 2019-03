Last Saturday, Awesome F.C and Greggs F.C advanced to the Final of the 1st Division of the National Football Championships with victories at the Chili Playing Field in Georgetown.

Awesome F.C defeated Sparta F.C 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in regulation time, while Greggs F.C beat the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force 2-nil.

By virtue of the wins, Awesome F.C and Greggs F.C have gained promotion to the Premier Division next year.







