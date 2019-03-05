NATIONAL NETBALL RESULTS

JDS SuccessRadio Netters (1) defeated YAMM Dynamic Girls 24-19 in the Joyce Frank 3rd Division of the National Netball Championships yesterday afternoon at the Kingstown Netball Center in New Montrose.

In another match, French Verandah X-CEED beat SVG General Services Strikers 60-27 in the Marlene Arthur 2nd Division.

This afternoon, FCC Maple (5) will face JDS SuccessRadio Netters at 5:00, in the Sonia Lewis 4th Division, while in the Gloria Ballantyne 1st Division, Metrocint General Insurance Maple will play against Dutch Lady Clinchers at 6:00 this evening also at the Kingstown Netball Center in New Montrose.







