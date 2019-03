The 4-day Secondary Schools Champion of Champions Table Tennis Championships opened yesterday at the West St. George Secondary School in Belair.

Seven teams, including two from St. Vincent and the Grenadines are participating. The other teams are Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada and St. Lucia.

There will be a Team’s competition as well as the Open Singles, Open Doubles, and Open Mixed Doubles.







